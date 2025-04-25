Delhi's minimum wage for workers highest among neighbouring states

The Delhi government last week raised the minimum wages of workers in all the categories, and the new regime came into effect retrospectively from April 1, 2025.

While it bodes well for the workers, the move further widens the gap with its neighbouring states, which experts believe may increase the flow of migrants to the national capital.

Now, the monthly wage of unskilled workers in Delhi stands at ₹18,456, while skilled workers (graduate and above) will get ₹22,411. In terms of daily wage, this translates to ₹710 and ₹862 respectively.

A Business Standard analysis shows that an