close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Despite missing purchase goal, Centre's wheat stocks better than last year

This is because even if actual procurement falls below the target, it will still be much higher than the multi-year low of almost 19 million tonnes of wheat procured last year

Sanjeeb Mukhejee New Delhi
wheat
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s wheat procurement in the 2023-24 marketing season that started from April will, in all likelihood, remain lower than the estimated 34.1 million tonnes. In fact, the purchases could even fall below 29 million tonnes due to a spike in private purchases in major growing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and to some extent in Haryana. Some drop in actual production due to relentless rains in March and early April this year may contribute to the subdued procurement.
But even if the actual procurement falls below the target, it will still be significantly higher than the multi-year low of almost 19 million tonnes of wheat procured last year.
This will mean that the Centre will have a far better cushion in terms of wheat stocks this year as compared to last year, and with rice procurement being higher than estimated, overall foodgrains stocks will be far more comfortable in FY24 than in FY23.
Or

Also Read

Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Centre says no decision on wheat sale in open markets to cool down prices

Centre to hire retirees in health, education sectors amid rising talent gap

Mamata to participate in May 27 NITI Aayog meeting to put state issues

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

India's exports fall 12.7% in April; trade deficit at 20-month low

Govt assessing monetary impact of EU's carbon tariff set to hit in Oct

Topics : wheat procurement wheat stocks Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Haryana

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Despite missing purchase goal, Centre's wheat stocks better than last year

wheat
5 min read

Centre to hire retirees in health, education sectors amid rising talent gap

Might hire a person who just retired, says Capgemini's Aiman Ezzat
2 min read

Mamata to participate in May 27 NITI Aayog meeting to put state issues

Mamata Banerjee
1 min read

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

India's exports fall 12.7% in April; trade deficit at 20-month low

trade
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon