India’s wheat procurement in the 2023-24 marketing season that started from April will, in all likelihood, remain lower than the estimated 34.1 million tonnes. In fact, the purchases could even fall below 29 million tonnes due to a spike in private purchases in major growing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and to some extent in Haryana. Some drop in actual production due to relentless rains in March and early April this year may contribute to the subdued procurement.
But even if the actual procurement falls below the target, it will still be significantly higher than the multi-year low of almost 19 million tonnes of wheat procured last year.
This will mean that the Centre will have a far better cushion in terms of wheat stocks this year as compared to last year, and with rice procurement being higher than estimated, overall foodgrains stocks will be far more comfortable in FY24 than in FY23.
