DGCA eases norms for Indian carriers launching new foreign destinations

Directorate General of Civil Aviation has relaxed its norms making it easier for Indian carriers to launch new overseas destinations.
DGCA assesses the preparedness of Indian airlines before permitting them to fly to a new foreign destination. "In order to further ease the process of granting such permissions, the existing regulatory requirements have been comprehensively reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders and the current 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist related to their preparedness for the intended operations," the DGCA said in a statement on Monday.
The process simplification comes amid Indian carriers' expansion plans and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's call to develop an aviation hub in India.
