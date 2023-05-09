close

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

It should be noted that direct tax collection figures are still provisional and GDP figures are on the basis of second advance estimates for 2022-23. The actual figures may change the outcome slightly

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
tax
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
The direct tax buoyancy had risen to a 19-year high of 2.5 per cent in 2021-22 but it again fell to 1.1 per cent the next year. This means that though the direct tax growth was a bit over than gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate, it was nowhere more than double the rate at which the economy expanded in 2023-23.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) gave various aspects of direct taxes recently since 2000-01, but those were till 2021-22. This exercise can be extended till 2022-23 to understand how the year performed in terms of tax buoyancy and tax-GDP ratio. It should be noted that direct tax collection figures are still provisional and GDP figures are on the basis of second advance estimates for 2022-23. The actual figures may change the outcome slightly.
While the GDP expanded 15.9 per cent in the year, the direct tax collections could grow just 17.6 per cent. For the tax buoyancy to stand at 2.5 per cent, the tax rate ought to have e
Topics : Direct Tax CBDT Gross domestic product Indian Economy

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

