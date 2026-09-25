District unemployment data needs granular analysis for policymaking
National Sample Survey findings reveal significant divergence between combined and demographic-specific joblessness figures across key districts
Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
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The National Sample Survey (NSS) under the National Statistics Office (NSO) recently released a report compiling district-wise data on the labour market for 2025. In the preface of that report, NSS Director General Geeta Singh Rathore writes that the estimates are expected to be useful to policymakers, state and district administrations, researchers, academics and other stakeholders for policy formulation, planning, monitoring and analytical work.