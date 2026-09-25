District unemployment data needs granular analysis for policymaking

The data on unemployment rates is indeed useful for policy and planning. However, the task is not that simple and requires careful assessment of the data.

For instance, if we take a sample of 10 districts with the highest unemployment rates in combined urban and rural areas for both males and females and juxtapose it with separate figures on joblessness specific to urban, rural, males or females, we will not always get the same districts for these parameters.

For instance, Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh had the highest combined unemployment rate among 584 districts surveyed in 2025. It is the only district to have figured among the 10 districts with the highest urban unemployment rate, rural joblessness, male unemployment rate and female joblessness as well.

However, the same is not true for Kohima in Nagaland which figured among the 10 districts having the highest combined unemployment rate but not the highest rural unemployment rate.

Similarly, Jaipur was among the 10 districts having the highest combined joblessness but not in urban and rural areas. Pathankot in Punjab is one of the 10 districts having the highest combined unemployment rate but not among those having the highest urban unemployment rate. Srinagar is among the 10 districts having the highest combined joblessness and female unemployment rate but not the highest urban, rural and male unemployment rate.

The other five districts — Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Patna and Munger in Bihar, South Goa and Kalaburagi in Karnataka — figured in the top 10 districts with the highest combined unemployment rate but did not figure in all of the other four parameters.