Govt seeks suggestions to boost FDI inflows, may consider policy tweaks

The Central government has asked industry associations, legal players and regulatory representatives to suggest ways to further improve the business climate for overseas investors to boost the flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) -- which has been on a decline for the last three years.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday held a meeting with industry bodies CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India to discuss norms governing inbound investments and to come up with ways to increase overseas equity flow into the country.

“The government has sought suggestions on