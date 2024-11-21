Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Draft guidelines to upgrade 1,000 ITIs in the works; talks concluded

Draft guidelines to upgrade 1,000 ITIs in the works; talks concluded

Talks with stakeholders for proposed scheme completed

The Ministry for Skill Development has completed talks with stakeholders on the government scheme announced in the FY25 Budget to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and is drafting guidelines before seeking Cabinet approval, a senior
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry for Skill Development has completed talks with stakeholders on the government scheme announced in the FY25 Budget to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and is drafting guidelines before seeking Cabinet approval, a senior ministry official said.
 
“We are going through the process as devised by the government. We are nearing the approval process. We have clarified a lot of our ideas. While the one on internship is a pilot scheme, our scheme is taking more time because we are talking of re-imagining the ITIs. The scheme will be announced as early as possible,” the official said.
 
Union
Topics : Industrial Training Institutes Skill Training Indian Institute of Skills

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon