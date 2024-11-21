Draft guidelines to upgrade 1,000 ITIs in the works; talks concluded

The Ministry for Skill Development has completed talks with stakeholders on the government scheme announced in the FY25 Budget to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and is drafting guidelines before seeking Cabinet approval, a senior ministry official said.

“We are going through the process as devised by the government. We are nearing the approval process. We have clarified a lot of our ideas. While the one on internship is a pilot scheme, our scheme is taking more time because we are talking of re-imagining the ITIs. The scheme will be announced as early as possible,” the official said.

