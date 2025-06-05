Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Drop 10% universal tariff in bilateral trade agreement: India to US

Drop 10% universal tariff in bilateral trade agreement: India to US

India pushes for early tranche of trade deal to avoid potential 26% reciprocal tariff

American Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Tuesday said a trade deal between India and the United States (US) could be finalised in the “not too distant future”

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

India is seeking a binding commitment from the United States (US) on pre-April 2 tariff levels for labour-intensive sectors as part of an early tranche of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). This would involve doing away with the universal 10 per cent tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration.
 
“Since our labour-intensive exports face an additional 10 per cent tariff after April 2, while original tariffs were largely in low single digits, a commitment by the US to revert to its original tariff schedule would give us a competitive edge over other countries,” said a government official, requesting anonymity.
Topics : US India relations Trump tariffs tariffs US President Donald Trump
