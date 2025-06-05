Drop 10% universal tariff in bilateral trade agreement: India to US

India is seeking a binding commitment from the United States (US) on pre-April 2 tariff levels for labour-intensive sectors as part of an early tranche of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). This would involve doing away with the universal 10 per cent tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration.

“Since our labour-intensive exports face an additional 10 per cent tariff after April 2, while original tariffs were largely in low single digits, a commitment by the US to revert to its original tariff schedule would give us a competitive edge over other countries,” said a government official, requesting anonymity.