E-commerce volumes spiked 23% during Black Friday sales: Unicommerce

Tier III cities reported the highest growth of 43 per cent for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events, followed by 19 per cent growth for Tier I cities and 16 per cent in Tier II cities: Report

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Black Friday, traditionally an American retail tradition, has firmly cemented its place in the Indian market as a major e-commerce sale event. Consumers are extending their post-Diwali shopping spree to benefit from Black Friday and related sales like Cyber Monday.

There has been a sharp 23 per cent increase in e-commerce order volumes as compared to the Black Friday sale weekend of 2022, according to e-commerce tech firm Unicommerce, based on the analysis of the orders processed on its platform. E-commerce firms, retailers and marquee brands are wooing customers with deals that only Diwali brought till recently. The sales and discounts were back both online and offline, for Black Friday on November 24 and Cyber Monday soon after.

The Black Friday weekend

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

