E-way bill generation hits a new high in January, shows GSTN data

In December last year, e-way bill had hit the second highest level at 112 million, after it peaked earlier at 117.2 million in October due to the festive season

Asit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

The eway bills, or electronic permits, generated by businesses for transporting goods within and across states, grew 23.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in January to reach a record 118.1 million, according to data released by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal.
 
In December last year, eway bills stood at 112 million, second highest so far, after they peaked earlier at 117.2 million in October due to the festival season.  
 
  Eway bills are mandatory for the movement of consignments worth more than Rs 50,000 and are, therefore, an early indicator of demand and supply trends in the economy.
Topics : e-way bills Indian Economy GST

