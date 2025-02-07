E-way bill generation hits a new high in January, shows GSTN data

The eway bills, or electronic permits, generated by businesses for transporting goods within and across states, grew 23.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in January to reach a record 118.1 million, according to data released by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) portal.

In December last year, eway bills stood at 112 million, second highest so far, after they peaked earlier at 117.2 million in October due to the festival season.

Eway bills are mandatory for the movement of consignments worth more than Rs 50,000 and are, therefore, an early indicator of demand and supply trends in the economy.