Early UK election may delay FTA deal, expected to be signed in July

The early election announced by British Prime minister Rishi Sunak is expected to delay the free-trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and India, officials on both sides indicated.

Sunak sprang a surprise on Wednesday by advancing the election to July 4, well ahead of the January deadline. India was expecting to sign the trade deal in July after a new government is in place in New Delhi following the ongoing general elections. However, a new regime, as is being anticipated, in London could prolong the trade deal.

The Conservatives, led by Sunak, have been trailing the Labour Party,