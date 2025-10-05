Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / RBI's ECL norms to impact banks with higher unsecured loans more

RBI's ECL norms to impact banks with higher unsecured loans more

Expected credit loss framework to replace incurred loss model from April 2027; analysts say lenders with higher unsecured retail and microfinance exposure will see bigger provisioning impact

The extent of impact under the ECL regime will vary among banks based on their product mix, portfolio quality and existing provisioning levels. | Image: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Commercial banks with a higher proportion of unsecured loans — such as personal loans, credit cards and microfinance exposure — are likely to see a greater impact from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) expected credit loss (ECL) norms, according to analysts.
 
During the monetary policy review meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the transition to the expected credit loss framework from the current incurred loss model will begin on April 1, 2027. The RBI is yet to announce draft ECL norms, although a discussion paper was released in early 2023.
 
According to analysts at Nuvama, the new framework
