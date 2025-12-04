Enhancing margins: Weak rupee a silver lining for IT services companies

With the majority of revenue coming from the US, the declining Indian rupee against the US dollar is proving to be a net positive for the information technology (IT) services sector. Experts expect that for the third quarter (October–December) of 2025-26, this trend will support margins.

The Indian IT services industry earns roughly 90 per cent of its revenue from global markets — around 57 per cent from the US and about 28 per cent from Europe.

Aditya Jhaver, director at Crisil Ratings, said, “On a weighted-average basis, factoring in the sector’s revenue mix and foreign exchange (forex) hedging policies,