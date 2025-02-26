EPFO likely to reduce interest rate for FY25 in Friday board meeting

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to effect a reduction in the interest rate paid on retirement savings accumulated by its nearly 300 million members for this financial year, in the wake of ebbing stock markets and bond yields, combined with higher settlements of claims.

The trustees, slated to meet this Friday to take a call on the EPF rate for 2024-25, had raised the annual payout rate to 8.25 per cent last year from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23. The Investment committee of the board had met last week to discuss