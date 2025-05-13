Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Over 4 million Beedi workers likely to get relief on pension math

Over 4 million Beedi workers likely to get relief on pension math

Labour min to examine classifying beedi industry as 'seasonal' establishments

The study by the EPFO showed that a pensioner from the beedi industry had 32 NCP days per year, compared to 15 NCP days for all other pensioners

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

In a move that could benefit over 4 million beedi workers in nearly 8,000 establishments covered under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the Union labour ministry is going to examine classifying the beedi industry as “seasonal” establishments. The move will relax the “non-contributory period” (NCP) norms under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95) for beedi workers, making it easier for them to qualify for pension benefits.
 
A non-contributory period (NCP) refers to a period when an employee is absent from work and does not receive wages. During such periods, no contribution is made to the employee's provident fund (PF)
