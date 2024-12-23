Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 11:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Event organisers to gain ITC benefits as GST Council amends sponsorship tax

Event organisers to gain ITC benefits as GST Council amends sponsorship tax

GST Council brings sponsorship services under forward charge mechanism

DGST
Premium

According to experts, the previous ambiguity regarding the classification of such services not only created uncertainty but also posed challenges from an information technology system perspective. (File Image)

Monika Yadav Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has decided to classify the supply of sponsorship services provided by corporate bodies under the forward charge mechanism (FCM), under which the supplier of service pays indirect tax. Currently, GST for sponsorship services was being paid in reverse charge mechanism (RCM), under which the recipient of service pays the tax. This change would allow the event organisers to also avail input tax credit (ITC).
 
Experts have lauded this decision taken at the 55th meeting of the GST Council held in Jaisalmer, stating that it will clarify the tax implications surrounding sponsorship services, which
Topics : Goods and Services Tax Indirect Tax GST Council

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon