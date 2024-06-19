Eyeing 2025 polls, Aus aims early completion of trade deal with India

Australia is pushing to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations with India in the next six-seven months, as the Australian election is scheduled for May 2025, a person aware of the matter said.

“The Australian federal election is slated for May next year. As a result, the government’s focus could be more on local issues, especially February onwards,” the person cited above told Business Standard.

Both nations had signed the interim trade deal, also known as India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that came into force on December 29, 2022.

When ECTA was signed, it was decided