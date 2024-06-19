Business Standard
Eyeing 2025 polls, Aus aims early completion of trade deal with India

Both nations had signed the interim trade deal, also known as India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that came into force on December 29, 2022

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Australia is pushing to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations with India in the next six-seven months, as the Australian election is scheduled for May 2025, a person aware of the matter said.

“The Australian federal election is slated for May next year. As a result, the government’s focus could be more on local issues, especially February onwards,” the person cited above told Business Standard.

Both nations had signed the interim trade deal, also known as India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that came into force on December 29, 2022.

When ECTA was signed, it was decided
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

