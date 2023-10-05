Falling tomato prices bring down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Indians have had to shell out 17 per cent lesser money to feast on a vegetarian thali in September compared to last month, according to an analysis done by analytics firm CRISIL.
The fall in tomato prices, which declined 62 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to Rs 39 a kg in September from Rs 102 a kg in August, was the major contributor. Onion prices, meanwhile, rose by 12 per cent in September and are expected to remain firm amid the expected lower output in kharif 2023, CRISIL said.
The cost of a non-vegetarian thali declined nine per cent M-o-M due to a 2-3 per cent estimated monthly increase in prices of broiler chicken, which has more than 50 per cent share in the total thali cost. This seems to have negated the impact of falling vegetable prices.
|CRISIL's Analysis of Average Cost of a Veg and Non-Veg Thali in India
|In Rs
|Month
|Non-Veg Thali
|Veg Thali
|Apr-23
|58.7
|25.4
|May
|59.7
|25.4
|June
|60.4
|26.5
|July
|67.6
|34
|August
|67.3
|33.8
|September
|61.4
|27.9
|NOTE: Numbers indicate cost per thali. A veg thali comprises roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, and potato), rice, dal, curd,
|and salad. For non-veg thali, the constituents remain same as veg thali except dal being replaced by chicken; broiler
|prices for September 2023 are estimated (E). The prices are on raw material basis