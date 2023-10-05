Falling tomato prices bring down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in Sept

Indians have had to shell out 17 per cent lesser money to feast on a vegetarian thali in September compared to last month, according to an analysis done by analytics firm CRISIL.

The fall in tomato prices, which declined 62 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to Rs 39 a kg in September from Rs 102 a kg in August, was the major contributor. Onion prices, meanwhile, rose by 12 per cent in September and are expected to remain firm amid the expected lower output in kharif 2023, CRISIL said.