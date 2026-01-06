Farm producers' income more than doubled during Modi years, shows new paper

This means that farm producers’ income has grown not only at a pace higher than manufacturing and the rest of the economy, but has jumped 126 per cent over the decade, which is 26 per cent more than the ‘Doubling of Farmers’ Income’ target.

Study findings and publication The findings were published as a chapter in the latest Quarterly Journal of the Indian Association of Social Science Institutions (Iassi) by NITI Aayog member and agriculture economist Ramesh Chand.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had set a target of doubling farmers’ income by financial year 2022-23 over the base of FY2015-16. The paper’s analysis shows that in the above-mentioned seven-year period, producers’ income in agriculture and allied sectors increased by 107 per cent in crop-plus-livestock sectors.

“Thus even when allied activities such as fishery and forestry are excluded, the growth in producers’ income from agriculture remains almost the same,” the paper notes.

How farmers’ income was calculated For the purpose of analysis, producers’ income was calculated by deducting three items from Gross Value Added in Agriculture and Allied Activities: first, estimates of consumption of capital; second, compensation to employees; and third, taxes. Subsidies to the sector as per the National Accounts Statistics (NAS) of 2025 were then added back to the resulting figure to arrive at the final number.

“This income is termed as operating surplus or mixed income in NAS publications and the data and information are reported at current prices,” Chand said in the paper.

Agriculture outpaces manufacturing and economy He also compares the income received by farmers with income from manufacturing as well as the total economy during 2014-15 to 2023-24 to conclude that while income of agriculture producers has risen by around 10.11 per cent per year in that period, that from manufacturing has grown by 8.02 per cent and that of the overall economy by 9.38 per cent.

“The results clearly show that the 10 years have been quite favourable for Indian agriculture,” Chand says.

Key insights from the analysis He said that his analysis throws up some important revelations, the first among which is that income for agricultural producers increased at a rate faster than that of agriculture labourers.

Second, income for agriculture producers increased at a higher rate than the value of agricultural produce, which is possible only if the cost of production increased at a lower rate than the increase in production. This could be due to faster increase in output prices as compared to input prices or other reasons like adoption of cost-reducing technology and irrigation, Chand said.

Third, the analysis also shows that income of agriculture producers witnessed a much higher increase during the 10-year period of 2014-15 and 2023-24 as compared to their counterparts in industry and in the non-agricultural economy.

Finally, Chand concludes that the analysis shows that the value of output of the non-agricultural economy increased at a higher rate than output of agriculture, but the reverse is witnessed in the case of net income.

Outlook and emerging challenges Chand’s analysis clearly shows that the farm sector and farmers’ income might not have passed through a very bad phase in the first 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, at least when it comes to producers’ income, and the goal of doubling farmers’ income has indeed been met.

Going forward, however, sustaining this trend is likely to become more complex as handling the surplus output is a challenge.