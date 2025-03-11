FCPA freeze fallout: Trump's order stalls probes, but SEC scrutiny remains

In early 2017, as US President Donald Trump assumed office for his first term, Mondelez International agreed to pay $13 million to settle charges from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its Cadbury unit had violated federal anti-bribery laws during efforts to expand a chocolate plant in Baddi, India.

In a statement, Mondelez said it was pleased to reach the civil settlement in which it neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing.

In 2019, Walmart paid $282 million to settle violations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in India and other countries. This settlement concluded a seven-year investigation by