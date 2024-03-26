Feasibility check of four Indian states in pursuit of a $1 trn economy

Four Indian states have set an ambitious target to become a $1 trillion economy each, though their timeline to achieve this differ a bit. While Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have stated to achieve the feat by 2027-28, Tamil Nadu wants to do so by 2030-31 and Karnataka by 2031-32.

The states presented their Budget this year for 2024-25 where they presented assumptions of the respective economies for the year. Based on that assumption and their past performance, we attempt to analyse how feasible is their ambition on this front. It should be noted that $1 trillion in rupee-terms would require