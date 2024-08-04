Febi expects to become the go-to agency for EU companies in India

Businesses from most member countries of the European Union (EU) have been present in India for many decades but have represented their interests and concerns to the Indian government through bilateral chambers of commerce.

As a departure from this, a business advocacy body called the Federation of European Business in India (Febi) was launched in July with the aim of becoming “a strong unified business-driven voice advocating for EU companies”.

This comes amid a 2024 survey of German companies in India, flagging bureaucratic hurdles, high corruption, and the tax system as the three biggest obstacles to doing business in