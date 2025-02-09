Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025

Finance ministry no to public sector banks taking haircut on MTNL loans

Finance ministry no to public sector banks taking haircut on MTNL loans

If allowed, this would amount to default by central government, it says

MTNL’s fund
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Harsh Kumar Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

The Union finance ministry has rejected Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s (MTNL’s) proposal for public sector banks (PSBs) to take a haircut on their debt to the struggling telecommunications (telecom) company, according to a senior government official.
 
“We are currently in the process of resolving MTNL’s debt. We are in discussions with the Department of Telecommunications and MTNL. We have rejected their request for a debt haircut, as MTNL is a public sector enterprise, and this would amount to a default by the central government,” the official said.
 
PSBs have an exposure of ₹8,144 crore to the state-owned telecom firm, with the
Topics : Finance minister Finance Ministry finance ministry on PSBs MTNL MTNL debt repayment

