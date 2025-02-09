Finance ministry no to public sector banks taking haircut on MTNL loans

The Union finance ministry has rejected Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s (MTNL’s) proposal for public sector banks (PSBs) to take a haircut on their debt to the struggling telecommunications (telecom) company, according to a senior government official.

“We are currently in the process of resolving MTNL’s debt. We are in discussions with the Department of Telecommunications and MTNL. We have rejected their request for a debt haircut, as MTNL is a public sector enterprise, and this would amount to a default by the central government,” the official said.

PSBs have an exposure of ₹8,144 crore to the state-owned telecom firm, with the