Fintech Budget wishlist: Simplified tax structures, regulatory clarity

The fintech industry, which has been caught between the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) higher scrutiny and a severe funding winter, is looking at Budget 2025 with hope.

The industry is seeking a favourable tax framework for startups, along with exemption and incentives to reduce their capital costs.

Players that Business Standard spoke to said they expect better clarity on guidelines by regulators such as the RBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), among others.

Fintech players have called for a lower tax deducted at