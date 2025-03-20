Five Centres of Excellence for skilling likely to be set up in NSTIs

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is mulling setting up the recently-announced five National Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for skilling at the existing National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), sources told Business Standard.

“Strategies are being discussed for upgrading the NSTIs into specialised CoEs, equipping them with modern infrastructure, advanced training tools, and globally-aligned curricula. The focus is on integrating industry collaboration along with development of a structured framework for training instructors, including continuous learning programmes, certifications, and incentives to attract and retain skilled trainers,” the sources said.

Besides, the CoEs will have special emphasis on creating a skilled