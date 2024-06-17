Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024-25 likely to retain FY25 fiscal deficit target of 5.1%

Record RBI dividend may guide likely focus on capex, special package

fiscal deficit, manufacturing
Premium

Shrimi ChoudharyRuchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could stick to the fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 (FY25), same as the Interim Budget, when she presents the full Budget in the middle of next month, according to three officials who are part of the policymaking team involved in the initial discussions of the Budget-making exercise. 

This is amid the considerations of the coalition government that assumed power at the Centre this month, and a likely thrust on higher capital expenditure (capex). There are also expectations of special financial packages from coalition partners like the Telugu
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2024 Fiscal consolidation S&P global Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon