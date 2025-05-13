FM Sitharaman to review performance of public sector banks on Thursday

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to chair the annual performance review meeting with public sector banks (PSBs) for the financial year 2024–25 on Thursday this week, according to a senior government official familiar with the matter. Union Finance Ministeris set to chair the annual performance review meeting with public sector banks (PSBs) for the financial year 2024–25 on Thursday this week, according to a senior government official familiar with the matter.

“The upcoming meeting will bring together the managing directors of all public sector banks, the Chairman of the State Bank of India, Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju, and senior officials from the Department of Financial Services. The key focus will be to review the financial results for FY25, along with discussions on business growth, loan recoveries, progress in digital banking,