Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / FM Sitharaman to review performance of public sector banks on Thursday

FM Sitharaman to review performance of public sector banks on Thursday

Finance Minister to meet PSB chiefs to assess FY25 performance, inclusion scheme rollout, credit and deposit growth, and digital banking progress

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Premium

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to chair the annual performance review meeting with public sector banks (PSBs) for the financial year 2024–25 on Thursday this week, according to a senior government official familiar with the matter.
 
“The upcoming meeting will bring together the managing directors of all public sector banks, the Chairman of the State Bank of India, Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju, and senior officials from the Department of Financial Services. The key focus will be to review the financial results for FY25, along with discussions on business growth, loan recoveries, progress in digital banking,
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister public sector banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon