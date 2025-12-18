Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Food-delivery platforms generate ₹1.2 trillion, support 1.37 million jobs

Food-delivery platforms generate ₹1.2 trillion, support 1.37 million jobs

Study by NCAER and Prosus finds sector growing faster than economy, boosting restaurants and labour markets

food delivery, online delivery
premium

The study shows that platforms have delivered tangible gains for restaurants

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Food-delivery platforms generated ₹1.2 trillion in gross output in 2023-24, employed 1.37 million workers and supported nearly three additional jobs for every platform-linked role, according to a study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The findings show the sector is expanding faster than the broader economy and ranks among the highest employment multipliers in India’s services sector.
 
The results were published as part of two studies released by NCAER in collaboration with technology investment firm Prosus, examining the impact of food-delivery platforms on restaurants, labour markets and the wider economy.
 
“The sector’s contribution to output, employment and
Topics : ncaer Food delivery GDP
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon