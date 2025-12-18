Food-delivery platforms generate ₹1.2 trillion, support 1.37 million jobs

Food-delivery platforms generated ₹1.2 trillion in gross output in 2023-24, employed 1.37 million workers and supported nearly three additional jobs for every platform-linked role, according to a study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The findings show the sector is expanding faster than the broader economy and ranks among the highest employment multipliers in India’s services sector.

The results were published as part of two studies released by NCAER in collaboration with technology investment firm Prosus, examining the impact of food-delivery platforms on restaurants, labour markets and the wider economy.

“The sector’s contribution to output, employment and