Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Foreign nations often do not disclose illegal stays, leaving a data void

Foreign nations often do not disclose tales of illegal stays, leaving a data void

migration, migrants, immigration, travellers
Premium

Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Illegal migration from India to the US has increased in recent years.

On Friday, French authorities grounded a chartered flight headed to Nicaragua, which originated in Dubai, with 303 Indian passengers. Some of them were suspected victims of human trafficking, while the rest might have planned to travel to Central America to attempt illegal entry into the US or Canada, officials told the news agency Agence France-Presse.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reply to a question in Parliament earlier this month, “there have been reports about Indian nationals trying to enter the US illegally”.

The MEA mentioned

Also Read

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Nearly 97000 Indians detained trying to enter US illegally in last one year

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Dyson unveils Purifier Big+Quiet for large spaces: Know price and features

Privacy and penalty: Managing business with new data protection law

Macron invited for R-Day: Propelling Indo-French defence into new orbits

Visa, agri, GSP likely to figure in India-US trade policy forum meet in Jan

Govt took many pro-active steps to control prices of food items: Goyal

NITI Aayog working on strategy to expand country's global value chains

India set to acquire five lithium blocks in Argentina spotted by KABIL

Topics : Illegal immigrants immigration laws Big Data foreign travel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon