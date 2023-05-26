FPIs net buyers of Rs 37,317-cr equities in May, highest since August 2022

“FPIs want to cash in on valuation comfort before everyone was convinced that rate hikes are peaking,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics.

FPIs were net sellers for the first two months of this year but turned buyers in March amid moderating valuations. The Indian markets corrected nearly 10 per cent between December and March. Buying continued amid hopes that rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve had peaked.