FPIs net buyers of Rs 37,317-cr equities in May, highest since August 2022

Improved global-risk sentiment, encouraging corporate results, and positive macro indicators have led to the best buying in May by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in nine months. This month, FPIs have been net buyers of equities worth Rs 37,317 crore, the highest since August last year.
FPIs were net sellers for the first two months of this year but turned buyers in March amid moderating valuations. The Indian markets corrected nearly 10 per cent between December and March. Buying continued amid hopes that rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve had peaked.
“FPIs want to cash in on valuation comfort before everyone was convinced that rate hikes are peaking,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or