FPIs net buyers of Rs 37,317-cr equities in May, highest since August 2022

Fears of a contagion due to the banking crisis in the developed world also eased as the regulators in the respective countries stepped in to contain the situation

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Improved global-risk sentiment, encouraging corporate results, and positive macro indicators have led to the best buying in May by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in nine months. This month, FPIs have been net buyers of equities worth Rs 37,317 crore, the highest since August last year.
FPIs were net sellers for the first two months of this year but turned buyers in March amid moderating valuations. The Indian markets corrected nearly 10 per cent between December and March. Buying continued amid hopes that rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve had peaked.
“FPIs want to cash in on valuation comfort before everyone was convinced that rate hikes are peaking,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics.
Topics : FPIs Federal Reserve

First Published: May 26 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

