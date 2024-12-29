Free trade deal may get delayed as Australia approaches 2025 elections

The proposed comprehensive trade agreement talks between India and Australia may get delayed despite making substantial progress as Canberra moves closer to the federal election scheduled for May next year, people aware of the matter said.

India and Australia began negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) in February 2023. As many as 10 rounds of talks have taken place, and both sides have made “significant progress” on various aspects of the proposed comprehensive trade deal.

“There are issues that still need to be discussed and resolved to finalise the CECA. The Australian side will get into election mode