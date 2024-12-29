Business Standard

Home / Economy / News / Free trade deal may get delayed as Australia approaches 2025 elections

Free trade deal may get delayed as Australia approaches 2025 elections

Both nations had signed the interim trade deal, also known as India-Australia ECTA that came into force on December 29, 2022

India-Australia FTA
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

The proposed comprehensive trade agreement talks between India and Australia may get delayed despite making substantial progress as Canberra moves closer to the federal election scheduled for May next year, people aware of the matter said.
 
India and Australia began negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) in February 2023. As many as 10 rounds of talks have taken place, and both sides have made “significant progress” on various aspects of the proposed comprehensive trade deal.
 
“There are issues that still need to be discussed and resolved to finalise the CECA. The Australian side will get into election mode
Topics : India Australia India-Australia free trade agreement free trade agreement Free trade pact

