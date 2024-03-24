Sensex (    %)
                             
FTA talks with South African bloc may begin after new govt takes over

The customs union includes South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini

trade fta
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Discussions for a free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the five-member South African Customs Union (SACU) nations may begin after the new government takes over in June, two people aware of the matter said.

The customs union includes South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. 

After the Lok Sabha elections, India plans to reach out to SACU nations to launch trade talks, one of the persons cited above said.

Last year, discussions on the terms of reference were initiated, but not much progress was made thereafter.

An FTA with SACU nations will help India get greater access to the African nations. This is even

free trade agreement India-South Africa Indian Economy

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

