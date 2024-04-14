Fuelling tensions: West Asian conflict reveals India's oil vulnerability

India’s dependency on volatile foreign oil and natural gas markets will be further tested after Iran fired scores of missiles and drones on Israeli territory on Saturday and captured an Israel-owned tanker, helmed by Indian sailors, in the latest flare-up of tensions in West Asia.

At stake for India are both the supplies and prices of crude oil. India imports around 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, equivalent to around 88 per cent of its needs, and meets 45 per cent of its natural gas demand via imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Most of those supplies are shipped