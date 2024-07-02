Business Standard
Full Budgets tend to realign fiscal deficits set in interim Budgets

Analysis of fiscal trends since 1991 reveals that full Budgets typically reduce fiscal and revenue deficits set in interim budgets, with notable exceptions during economic crises and major reforms

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Yash Kumar Singhal
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her record seventh consecutive budget later this month. Having presented the interim Budget FY25 before the general elections, she will have the opportunity to revisit her fiscal math and rejig her revenue allocations. Whether she will pare down the fiscal deficit target of 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) using the record dividend received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or expand flagship government programs will be keenly watched.

In that context, a comparative analysis of interim and full budgets during election years since the

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

