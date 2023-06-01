FY24 GDP: Spate of forecast hikes; but some economists hold out

In the wake of robust gross domestic product (GDP) data for the last fiscal year (FY23), some analysts have revised their FY24 economic growth estimates upwards, citing a resurgence in manufacturing and private investments. Others, however, have stuck to their earlier projections, saying El Niño conditions and a hit on exports due to a slowdown in the West are the two biggest headwinds for the Indian economy.
India’s economic growth shot up by 6.1 per cent in Q4FY23 and 7.2 per cent in FY23, beating analysts’ expectations, as the expansion in manufacturing and construction surprised on the upside, reflecting sustained strength in domestic demand amid a gloomy global outlook.
“The private investment activity looks robust and domestic monetary and credit conditions remain supportive of growth in FY24. We are now factoring in a pick-up in growth momentum in FY24. We are upgrading our baseline forecast from 6.2 per cent to 6.7
