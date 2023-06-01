close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FY24 GDP: Spate of forecast hikes; but some economists hold out

Ghosh projects the four quarters of FY24 at 7.8 per cent, 6.5 per cent, 6.3 per cent, and 6.2 per cent, respectively

Arup Roychoudhury New Delhi
gdp
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the wake of robust gross domestic product (GDP) data for the last fiscal year (FY23), some analysts have revised their FY24 economic growth estimates upwards, citing a resurgence in manufacturing and private investments. Others, however, have stuck to their earlier projections, saying El Niño conditions and a hit on exports due to a slowdown in the West are the two biggest headwinds for the Indian economy.
India’s economic growth shot up by 6.1 per cent in Q4FY23 and 7.2 per cent in FY23, beating analysts’ expectations, as the expansion in manufacturing and construction surprised on the upside, reflecting sustained strength in domestic demand amid a gloomy global outlook.
“The private investment activity looks robust and domestic monetary and credit conditions remain supportive of growth in FY24. We are now factoring in a pick-up in growth momentum in FY24. We are upgrading our baseline forecast from 6.2 per cent to 6.7
Or

Also Read

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

ADB slashes India GDP growth forecast to 6.4% for FY24, cites risks

India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Huge opportunities will open up when exports touch $2 trn by 2030: Goyal

PM SVANidhi scheme's spread among fastest, says Hardeep Puri

RBI should continue with pause, change its stance to neutral: CII President

GST collection for May up 12% to Rs 1.57 trn despite external headwinds

7.2% GDP growth is historic given the global situation: Piyush Goyal

Topics : GDP forecast GDP Indian Economy

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FY24 GDP: Spate of forecast hikes; but some economists hold out

gdp
4 min read

Huge opportunities will open up when exports touch $2 trn by 2030: Goyal

exports, imports, trade
2 min read

PM SVANidhi scheme's spread among fastest, says Hardeep Puri

Consumer Life, Mahesh Vyas, Consumer Sentiment, Unemployment
2 min read

RBI should continue with pause, change its stance to neutral: CII President

Mr. R Dinesh, President, CII
3 min read

GST collection for May up 12% to Rs 1.57 trn despite external headwinds

GST
3 min read

Most Popular

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

BFSI firms drive earnings of India Inc to a record high in Q4FY23

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Image
5 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon