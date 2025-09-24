Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / FY24 profits outpaced wage growth, worker productivity dipped

FY24 profits outpaced wage growth, worker productivity dipped

While corporate profits per factory rose 7 per cent to ₹41.3 million in FY24, the average wages paid per worker increased 5.5 per cent to ₹2,16,000

Factory workers wage growth
Corporate profitability soared to a 15-year peak in FY24. While profits surged, wages lagged, the Economic Survey had noted. | File Image

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Corporate profits rose faster than wages in 2023-24 as companies chose to deploy more resources into capital than labour, according to the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), confirming a divergence that was also flagged in the Economic Survey 2024-25.
 
While corporate profits per factory rose 7 per cent to ₹41.3 million in FY24, the average wages paid per worker increased 5.5 per cent to ₹2,16,000, the same pace of growth recorded in the previous year, as per the ASI 2023-24 (FY24). “Corporate profitability soared to a 15-year peak in FY24. While profits surged, wages lagged,” the Economic Survey had
