Sensex (1.14%)
65675.93 + 742.06
Nifty (1.19%)
19675.45 + 231.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.63%)
6403.10 + 102.50
Nifty Midcap (0.96%)
41404.85 + 395.15
Nifty Bank (0.71%)
44201.70 + 310.45
Heatmap

FY24 supplementary grants: Major cash flow unlikely this winter session

The government has exhausted only 39 per cent of its fiscal deficit target in the first half (April-September) of FY24

parliament
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 (FY24), to be presented in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, is unlikely to involve any major cash outflow, as the government aims to meet the 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) fiscal deficit target amid a slowdown in nominal GDP growth.

“We are seeing quite a bit of rejigging of provisions being made. We will draw the supplementary demands based on the discussions on Revised Estimates with the departments, which have been completed. I don’t foresee a major cash outflow as of today,” said a finance ministry official.

The winter session of Parliament will commence a day after the Assembly election results of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana are

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Foodgrains free of cost to 800 mn people under PMGKAY for 1 yr: Food Min

Developing economies' quota in IMF key to global financial stability: CEA

Not working under any deadlines on India-UK FTA: Commerce secretary

DGTR initiates sou-motu investigation into dumping of 4 Chinese goods

Food inflation remains above comfort level, despite easing of CPI: Official

Topics : winter session Parliament GDP growth GDP Cash Flow

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11Babar Azam Captaincy ResignIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon