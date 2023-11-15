FY24 supplementary grants: Major cash flow unlikely this winter session

The first supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 (FY24), to be presented in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, is unlikely to involve any major cash outflow, as the government aims to meet the 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) fiscal deficit target amid a slowdown in nominal GDP growth.

“We are seeing quite a bit of rejigging of provisions being made. We will draw the supplementary demands based on the discussions on Revised Estimates with the departments, which have been completed. I don’t foresee a major cash outflow as of today,” said a finance ministry official.

The winter session of Parliament will commence a day after the Assembly election results of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana are