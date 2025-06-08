Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G-sec yield seen range-bound for coming months due to lack of cues

G-sec yield seen range-bound for coming months due to lack of cues

Following RBI's guidance and a CRR cut, dealers expect government bond yields to settle into a range between 6.12 and 6.28 per cent over the next few months

A durable liquidity infusion was seen in the second half of FY26, given the seasonal rise in currency leakage—estimated at around ₹2.3 trillion to ₹2.4 trillion—largely driven by festival-related cash demand.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Following the Reserve Bank of India’s forward guidance on liquidity and the interest rate trajectory, market participants expect a lack of significant trading cues in the bond market. As a result, the benchmark yield is expected to remain range-bound, said dealers.
 
“Without any fresh cues, the market—which had been rallying almost unidirectionally over the last two to three months—is now likely to settle into a range. I believe over the next two to three days, a new range will be established as the market rebalances. Most likely, this range will be between 6.12 per cent on the lower
