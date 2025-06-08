G-sec yield seen range-bound for coming months due to lack of cues

Following the Reserve Bank of India ’s forward guidance on liquidity and the interest rate trajectory, market participants expect a lack of significant trading cues in the bond market. As a result, the benchmark yield is expected to remain range-bound, said dealers.

“Without any fresh cues, the market—which had been rallying almost unidirectionally over the last two to three months—is now likely to settle into a range. I believe over the next two to three days, a new range will be established as the market rebalances. Most likely, this range will be between 6.12 per cent on the lower