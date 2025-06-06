RBI seems reasonably satisfied with the clean-up at IndusInd Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appears reasonably satisfied with the clean-up undertaken at IndusInd Bank following the accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and other segments that led to the resignation of the bank’s top management. However, the central bank made it clear that it will not hesitate to take further action, if required. It also reiterated that while such “episodes” may occur from time to time, they are not a cause for concern as long as they remain infrequent.
Additionally, following the IndusInd Bank episode, RBI has sharpened its supervisory tools and calibrated its supervisory approach so