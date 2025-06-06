Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI seems reasonably satisfied with the clean-up at IndusInd Bank

RBI seems reasonably satisfied with the clean-up at IndusInd Bank

RBI says it is satisfied with IndusInd Bank's accounting clean-up post derivatives irregularities but stresses it will act if necessary and has sharpened supervision tools

Indusind Bank
premium

Shares of IndusInd Bank soared 2.50 per cent on the BSE following these remarks by the central bank on Friday.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appears reasonably satisfied with the clean-up undertaken at IndusInd Bank following the accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio and other segments that led to the resignation of the bank’s top management. However, the central bank made it clear that it will not hesitate to take further action, if required. It also reiterated that while such “episodes” may occur from time to time, they are not a cause for concern as long as they remain infrequent.
 
Additionally, following the IndusInd Bank episode, RBI has sharpened its supervisory tools and calibrated its supervisory approach so
Topics : Reserve Bank of India IndusInd Bank RBI Banking sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon