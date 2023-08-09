Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

GeM enabled govt to save over Rs 45,000 cr since 2016: Commerce ministry

"A hallmark of GeM's success lies in its dedication to cost savings, having enabled the government to save over Rs 45,000 crore since 2016," it said in a statement

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Procurement through the GeM portal have enabled the government to save over Rs 45,000 crore since its launch in 2016, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is India's online marketplace for public procurement.
Launched in 2016, GeM facilitates transparent and efficient procurement for government departments, organisations and PSUs.
"A hallmark of GeM's success lies in its dedication to cost savings, having enabled the government to save over Rs 45,000 crore since 2016," it said in a statement.
It also said that the portal has surpassed the achievements of renowned public procurement platforms such as South Korea's KONEPS and Singapore's GeBIZ.
Central buyers, including CPSEs and allied bodies, have floated over 70 bids worth over Rs 100 crore on the portal in 2022-23.

Also Read

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Army adjudged best organisation in defence ministry for procurement on GeM

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Direct govt purchases play a diminishing role in GeM transactions

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind smaller counterparts

Union Bank hands over record dividend of Rs 1,712 cr to government

Govt to offload additional wheat, rice via open market to tame prices

Erstwhile SCES held 2 meetings since its formation: Rao Inderjit Singh

PM Gati Shakti: Bringing Gati and Shakti to infrastructure development

Cabinet clears changes to laws to levy 28% GST on online gaming, casinos

With nearly 6.5 million sellers and 70,000 government buyers registered on the platform as of July 2023, the cumulative GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) surpassed Rs 4.5 lakh crore, showcasing the platform's enduring impact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : GeM Commerce ministry

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon