Home / Economy / News / Gen-next economic reforms: Big ticket projects, slashed compliances

Gen-next economic reforms: Big ticket projects, slashed compliances

These include an ambitious push for big-ticket projects, projecting India as a destination for major investments, and slashing the compliance burden on enterprises and citizens

The committee, according to its terms of reference, has also been entrusted with framing an action plan for economic development and employment generation

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:36 AM IST

Following the Prime Minister’s bugle for ringing in next-generation economic reforms in his Independence Day speech, the government has clearly outlined a broad range of focus areas where it wants actionable ideas with expeditious implementation timelines. 
These include an ambitious push for big-ticket projects, projecting India as a destination for major investments, and slashing the compliance burden on enterprises and citizens. Heightened attention has also been sought for easing red tape encountered by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and those engaged in foreign trade. 
A high-level panel on Implementation of Viksit Bharat Goals, under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member
