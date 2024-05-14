Govt acts on inflation: Taxes onion exports, cuts duty on pulses and chana

A few days ago the government of India once again announced a series of measures to tame inflation. It included slashing of the import duties on chana, extension of zero-duty regime on yellow peas and a hefty tax on export of onions.

The export of onions was allowed after much persuasion as the ban imposed sometime in the month of August 2023 was starting to hit the farmers hard, which the government could ill-afford in an election season.

The decision on chana and other pulses has come on the back of similar decisions for edible oils announced sometime back when imports at