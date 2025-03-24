Monday, March 24, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt dividends from CPSEs likely to touch Rs 70,000 crore in FY25

Govt dividends from CPSEs likely to touch Rs 70,000 crore in FY25

According to the Public Enterprises Survey, there are 272 operating CPSEs, out of which 212 reported a net profit of Rs 3.43 trillion in FY24, which is around 48 per cent higher than Rs 2.18 trillion

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government official
For CPSEs in the financial sector, such as non-banking financial companies, the minimum annual dividend has been set at 30 per cent of PAT, subject to legal limits | Representative Picture

Harsh Kumar Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Dividends paid by central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) in 2024-25 are set to be the highest ever, with the government receiving ₹69,873 crore so far.
 
A government official said he was hopeful the receipts would touch ₹70,000 crore in the last week of the financial year.
 
In FY24, the government had received ₹63,749.3 crore, the highest till then.
 
In FY25, the highest payer is Coal India (₹10,252.09 crore), followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (₹10,001.97 crore), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (₹3,562.47 crore), Telecommunications Consultants (India) (₹3,761.50 crore), and Hindustan Zinc (₹3,619.06 crore).
 
The government last year revised the dividend policy for
Topics : CPSEs CPSE central public sector enterprises dividend

