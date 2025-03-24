Govt dividends from CPSEs likely to touch Rs 70,000 crore in FY25

Dividends paid by central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) in 2024-25 are set to be the highest ever, with the government receiving ₹69,873 crore so far.

A government official said he was hopeful the receipts would touch ₹70,000 crore in the last week of the financial year.

In FY24, the government had received ₹63,749.3 crore, the highest till then.

In FY25, the highest payer is Coal India (₹10,252.09 crore), followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (₹10,001.97 crore), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (₹3,562.47 crore), Telecommunications Consultants (India) (₹3,761.50 crore), and Hindustan Zinc (₹3,619.06 crore).

The government last year revised the dividend policy for