Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre steps up efforts for rollout of ambitious National Deepwater Mission

Centre steps up efforts for rollout of ambitious National Deepwater Mission

India targets deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas to cut import reliance and boost energy security

Pipeline
premium

OALP X will be the largest bidding round for offshore exploration, entailing 192,000 square km of area, out of which, 175,000 square km is for offshore areas. | File Image

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is ramping up action on the ambitious plan for rolling out the National Deepwater Mission. It would quickly start production from mega oil and gas reserves locked in deepwater and ultra deepwater areas of the country’s offshore basins, and boost self-reliance in the hydrocarbon sector.
 
As part of the preparatory activity under the mission, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his August 15 speech, the petroleum ministry and top oil and gas public sector undertakings (PSUs) are discussing action on multiple fronts. These include identification and allocation of reserves, drilling of stratigraphic wells, seismic surveys
Topics : oil reserves Indian oil refiners oil and gas reserves
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon