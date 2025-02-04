Govt fine-tunes internship scheme to enhance youth training with India Inc

The first few months of its internship scheme have proved to be a learning experience for the government.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme was launched on October 3 as a pilot project to equip India’s youth with industry-relevant skills by offering training at top companies across sectors – such as automotive, healthcare, banking, IT, aviation, and media – for a stipend. However, only about one-third of the offers from India Inc have found takers, according to a statement in the Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), it is learnt, plans to hold discussions with industry and state representatives