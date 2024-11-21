Govt looks to reduce red tape and unmoor port infrastructure delays

Building on its case to transform India’s state-owned ports into self-reliant commercial entities, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is considering expanding the autonomy of major ports in making decisions regarding capital expenditure (capex), according to officials familiar with the developments.

“There is a proposal under consideration that would allow all 12 major ports to undertake capex at their discretion, but only using their internal resources. This would increase the level of corporatisation of these ports and reduce dependence on bureaucracy,” said a senior government official.

The government plans to categorise India’s 12 major ports into four groups based