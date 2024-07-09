From 2030, only India-made ships likely in coastal, inland waterways ops

The central government is exploring a policy to indigenise shipbuilding in the country by allowing only India-built ships to register for coastal and inland waterways operations starting 2030, Business Standard has learnt.



According to officials and industry executives privy to the matter, the proposal, among others, was a part of deliberations at a workshop on Revitalising Indian Ship Building Industry on July 4 in New Delhi hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW).



The recommendation was part of a document prepared by KPMG, which estimated India’s position in global shipbuilding at 20th, and the