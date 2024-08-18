Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Govt pushes for extension of key export-boosting Rodtep and IES schemes

Govt pushes for extension of key export-boosting Rodtep and IES schemes

Commerce dept officials to meet FinMin soon; more allocation may be needed

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equal
Premium

Shreya Nandi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) — beyond their expiry date.

While the IES is valid till August 31, the Rodtep scheme will end after September 30. A meeting between officials of the Department of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance regarding the schemes is expected to take place soon, a person aware of the matter said. While Rs 16,575 crore for FY25 has

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon