Govt pushes for extension of key export-boosting Rodtep and IES schemes

With exporters grappling with tepid external demand and other disruption to trade, the Department of Commerce is pushing for an extension of two export-boosting schemes — Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) and Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) — beyond their expiry date.

While the IES is valid till August 31, the Rodtep scheme will end after September 30. A meeting between officials of the Department of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance regarding the schemes is expected to take place soon, a person aware of the matter said. While Rs 16,575 crore for FY25 has