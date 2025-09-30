Govt puts ecommerce players under vigilance over GST pass-through

The government has placed ecommerce platforms under vigilance to ensure that recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts on essential items and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are passed on to consumers.

Sources said authorities had received complaints that prices of some items went up on ecommerce platforms even after the GST rate cuts took effect on September 22. Tax officers are checking

if these cuts are being passed on to customers by comparing prices before and after the new rates kicked in, said a source familiar with the matter.

“One of the ecommerce majors initially showed higher prices after