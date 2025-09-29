Govt to install solar pumps in Jaipur district farms to boost power supply

The Centre and state government have decided to install solar pumps in 5,500 farms in Jaipur district under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana to alleviate farmers’ electricity shortages, a state horticulture department official said.

The Kusum scheme is a government initiative to promote renewable energy and energy security for farmers in India.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Harlal Singh Bijarnia said that the government will cover 60 per cent of the cost, with farmers contributing only 40 per cent. An additional rebate of ₹45,000 is available for farmers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

Chief Minister