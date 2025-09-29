Monday, September 29, 2025 | 04:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt to install solar pumps in Jaipur district farms to boost power supply

Govt to install solar pumps in Jaipur district farms to boost power supply

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has pledged to provide electricity to the state's farmers during the day for agricultural work by 2027

The state is also strengthening the distribution of solar pumps under the scheme to help install solar pumps in more than 50,000 farms across the state and generate 200 Mw of electricity in the next few years.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

The Centre and state government have decided to install solar pumps in 5,500 farms in Jaipur district under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana to alleviate farmers’ electricity shortages, a state horticulture department official said.
 
The Kusum scheme is a government initiative to promote renewable energy and energy security for farmers in India.
 
Deputy Director of Horticulture Harlal Singh Bijarnia said that the government will cover 60 per cent of the cost, with farmers contributing only 40 per cent. An additional rebate of ₹45,000 is available for farmers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. 
 
